Risk of breast cancer's return looms for 20 years: study

Women who are treated for a kind of breast cancer that is fueled by the hormone estrogen face a substantial risk of the cancer returning, even 20 years later, researchers said Wednesday.



Researchers found a "steady" risk of tumors recurring over the next 15 years, up to 20 years after the initial diagnosis.



Women whose original tumors were large enough to have spread to four or more lymph nodes had a 40 percent risk of a cancer recurrence over the next 15 years.



For women with small, low-grade cancers and no spread to the lymph nodes, the risk of cancer recurring was 10 percent in 15 years.

...