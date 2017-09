Two scientists who paved the way for widely used vaccines and another who discovered key players in cell growth have been awarded prestigious medical research awards.



The Albert and Mary Lasker Foundation also announced Wednesday that it was giving its public service award to Planned Parenthood.



About 1 in 5 women in the U.S. has been helped by the organization at some point in their lives, the Lasker foundation said.



The Lasker awards will be presented in New York on Sept. 15 .

...