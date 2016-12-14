SeaWorld without orcas to open in Abu Dhabi

Months after SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment ended its orca-breeding program amid pressure from animal rights activists, company officials announced Tuesday that they will help develop in Abu Dhabi the first new SeaWorld park without orcas – and the first outside the United States. SeaWorld CEO Joel Manby told the Associated Press that the Abu Dhabi park is an important step for the theme park company's move away from orcas, which long were company icons.



The two companies had been in talks since 2011 about a park in Abu Dhabi, part of the United Arab Emirates.



SeaWorld ended its innovative orca-breeding program in March after years of declining attendance and pressure from activists following the 2013 release of the critical documentary "Blackfish".



Last week, the company announced it was eliminating 320 jobs across its 12 parks.

