Pot stores open in Canada ahead of legalization

Eight storefronts selling recreational marijuana opened in Montreal Thursday in a push to grab market share in cities across Canada -- without waiting for promised legalization next year.



The Cannabis Culture dispensary chain is Emery's latest commercial venture tied to marijuana.



The 58-year-old publisher of Cannabis Culture magazine, Emery has spent two decades advocating for the legalization of cannabis.



Canada's current ban on recreational marijuana possession and sale -- which won't be lifted until at least mid-2017 as the government must still draft legislation -- is "absurd," Emery said at the launch of the Montreal stores.



The Cannabis Culture locations in Montreal, which will bring to 22 the number of stores across Canada, will be open to adults over 19 years of age.



Marc Emery has campaigned for pot legalization as an activist, an entrepreneur who pioneered bong and other pot paraphernalia sales, and founder of the Marijuana Party of Canada.

