Pregnancy changes women's brains: study

NEW YORK: Pregnancy affects not only a woman's body: It changes parts of her brain too, a new study says.



When researchers compared brain scans of women before and after pregnancy, they spotted some differences in 11 locations.



She and colleagues present the results in a paper released Monday by the journal Nature Neuroscience.



It includes data on 25 Spanish women scanned before and after their first pregnancies, along with 20 women who didn't get pregnant during the study. The brain changes in the pregnancy group emerged from comparisons of those two groups.



Based on prior research findings, the researchers think the brain changes happened during pregnancy rather than after childbirth.

...