Saudis indulge sweet tooth at exhibition

Crowds are jamming the aisles of a Riyadh coffee and chocolate exhibition this week, as Saudis indulge the country's sweet tooth and craze for caffeine. The International Coffee and Chocolate Exhibition, which opened Tuesday and will run to Friday, is billed as the largest of its kind in the Middle East.



In its third year, the 2016 exhibition is the biggest yet with 130 exhibitors, despite a slowing economy that has seen Saudis cut back on even routine expenditures.



Coffee remains an integral part of Saudi culture and is now tied with chocolate.



Indonesian coffee producer Harmen, who uses only one name and wore a jacket colored red like his national flag, came from the island of Sumatra to promote his mountain-grown Arafah brand coffee for a simple reason.

...