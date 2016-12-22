English pub becomes Christmas spectacle

A traditional English pub has been cloaked in more than 80 bright green Christmas trees while nearly 22,000 dazzling lights attract tourists and locals alike to the festive display in London. The lavish decorations adorning "The Churchill Arms" pub in the fashionable Notting Hill neighborhood took a week and a half to set up and generate an electricity bill of around 55,000 pounds ($68,000).



The landlord, who closes the pub on Christmas afternoon to cook dinner for his staff, admits that he got carried away with the decorations but that Christmas is a special time.

