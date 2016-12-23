My IKEA nights: New craze irks Swedish furniture giant

A new fad that has people hiding out in IKEA stores overnight and walking out the next morning has left the Swedish retailer less than amused. In Europe, pranksters seeking a thrill have followed in the footsteps of Bram Geirnaert and Florian Van Hecke, two Belgian students who filmed and posted on YouTube a video clip about the night they spent last summer at an IKEA store in Ghent.



Their video, entitled "Two idiots at night in IKEA," has been viewed 1.7 million times – fewer however than their British counterparts "Carnage" and "LordOmar," who have made a name for themselves by spending 24 clandestine hours in stadiums, zoos, cinemas and theme parks, and whose stay at a British IKEA has garnered 2.3 million views.



In China, IKEA – founded in 1943 by Ingvar Kamprad and which has 180,000 employees worldwide – has a similar but different problem: Visitors are known to pop into IKEA stores during the afternoon to take a nap in the display beds.

...