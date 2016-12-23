Aleppo soap making leaps from souk to Paris suburb

A collateral victim of the Syria war, Aleppo soap has found a sanctuary far from the ruined city whose elegant souks, many now reduced to rubble, have made the coveted green bars for centuries.



Constantini, a trained doctor, began importing soap from Syria's historic second city in 2004 and later began producing the soap under the "Alepia" brand. His plan had been to open a soap factory on the outskirts of Aleppo with Harastani, a master of the art who learnt the trade from his father.



With all but one or two of around 50 soap factories destroyed in Aleppo, Constantini and Harastini decided to start producing the soap on French soil.



Constantini is adamant that the Made in France soap is still essentially Syrian.

