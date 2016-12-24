Scans unveil secrets of world's oldest mummies

SANTIAGO: The world's oldest mummies have just had an unusual check-up.



More than 7,000 years after they were embalmed by the Chinchorro people, an ancient civilization in modern-day Chile and Peru, 15 mummies were taken to a Santiago clinic last week to undergo DNA analysis and computerized tomography scans.



The 15 Chinchorro mummies, mostly children and unborn babies, were put through a CT scanner at the Los Condes clinic in the Chilean capital.



Using high-tech computer processing, researchers are busy reconstructing the mummies' muscles and facial features.



The smallest mummy, it turns out, was not a mummy at all.



It was just a figurine, possibly a representation of an individual who could not be mummified," said Silva.



Researchers also took skin and hair samples from the mummies to analyze their DNA, in hopes of identifying genetic links with the modern-day population.

...