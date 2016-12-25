Syrian chef serves up slice of home in Greek camp

Before braving a 'trip of death' to escape Syria, Talal Rankoussi was a chef in a Damascus restaurant considered the largest in the world.



So when 41-year-old Talal was asked by a U.S. benefactor to spice up the meals for several hundred fellow Syrians at the Ritsona camp near Athens, the two-decade culinary veteran did not hesitate.



Then came Carolynn Rockafellow, an American former investment banker who moved to Greece last year after a 30-year career, including two decades at Credit Suisse.



Rockafellow, originally from New York, has taken a personal interest in the well-being of Ritsona's 700 refugees, nearly half of them children.



With personal funds and donations from friends, Rockafellow has created Cafe Rits, offering alternative cuisine out of one of the camp's few brick-and-mortar buildings.



The dozen-strong volunteer team also prepares lunch bags for around 80 of the camp's children who take afternoon classes at nearby schools.

