What to do with unwanted gift cards

Gift cards are a popular present at the holidays -- the National Retail Federation says more than half of consumers plan to give one this year.



But they aren't always wanted -- research organization CEB TowerGroup estimates that $1 billion of the $130 billion spent on gift cards last year went unused.



It could be that the gift card is for a retailer or other business the recipient doesn't like.



Target will allow you to bring in gift cards for major brands with remaining balances on them and exchange them for a Target gift card.



A feel-good, do-good option is to donate your unwanted gift card.

...