Love of sewing patterns leads to world-class collection

If a costume designer wanted to recreate a World War I era wraparound dress, a 1940s zoot suit or even a bodice from 1875, the sewing patterns are in Rhode Island.



The University of Rhode Island has the largest known collection of sewing patterns in the world, according to the collection's curator, Joy Spanabel Emery, and the United States Institute for Theatre Technology.



As a costume designer, Emery began saving paper patterns in the 1980s because everyday clothes often aren't preserved over time.



Emery finds the patterns from the 1930s the most interesting because they're elegant and inventive despite the fact they were designed during the Depression.



Emery wrote a history of the paper pattern industry that was published in 2014 .

