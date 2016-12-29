Lockers lighten load for Lisbon’s homeless

Everything Fabio Ferreira Silva owns fits inside one of the 12 bright yellow lockers in front of Lisbon's riverside Santa Apolonia rail station.



The so-called solidarity lockers were set up by the small charity ACA to make life easier for the city's homeless and help them get back on track.



Lisbon city hall covers 60 percent of the cost with the rest coming from donations by the public.



The lockers – which are 1.8 meters tall and 50 centimeters wide – are assigned to a homeless person for one year and users have 24-hour access to their belongings.



To obtain and keep using a locker a homeless person has to promise to keep the area around them clean and stay in regular contact with the ACA's street team.



Joana Guerreiro, a psychologist on ACA's street team, said the lockers "empower people".



Forty-five people have used a locker since the project was launched.

...