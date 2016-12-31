Britain gets creative in fight against rampant food waste

One of Europe's worst offenders on food waste, Britain is beginning to get its act together thanks to a surge in volunteer initiatives that help the poor as well as create a bit of seasonal cheer.



Britain has fallen behind its neighbors by failing to legislate on the issue, leaving community groups and new businesses to fill the gap.



The EU as a whole has around 88 million tons of annual food waste, according to 2012 estimates.



Regular customers at the new crop of recycled food cafes and shops opening up in Britain include environmental do-gooders, as well as the poor and those just looking for some company.



A former FoodCycle volunteer, Ben Whitehead, said he has rescued nearly 15 tons of fruit since first requesting surplus on a trip to his local market.

