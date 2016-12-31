Cave finds prove Neanderthals were cannibals

Deep in the caves of Goyet in Belgium researchers have found the grisly evidence that the Neanderthals did not just feast on horses or reindeer, but also on each other. Human bones from a newborn, a child and four adults or teenagers who lived around 40,000 years ago show clear signs of cutting and of fractures to extract the marrow within, they say.



The caves at Goyet have been occupied since the Paleolithic era.



A geologist and director of the Royal Museum of Natural History of Belgium, he searched several caves, including that of Goyet in 1867, and collected an enormous quantity of bones and tools.



That was until 2004, when the institute's head of anthropology Patrick Semal discovered, hidden in among the drawers of what Dupont thought were regular human bones, a jaw tip that without any doubt belonged to a Neanderthal.

...