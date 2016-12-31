Everyday items, heartache at broken-relationships museum

The four-legged smoker had been a treasured handmade gift, but eventually Clisura couldn't bear to look at it.



The original museum opened in Zagreb, Croatia, in 2010 after growing out of a touring collection that crisscrossed Europe, Asia and the U.S. On display in Zagreb are artifacts from failed unions, most of them mundane under ordinary circumstances.



After some deliberation, Clisura, a textile artist and fashion designer from LA, decided to donate the smoker and drove it to the museum's warehouse.



Hyde has been known to brush away her own tears as she opens boxes containing donations.



Hyde pointed out not all the fizzled unions represented in the 325-square-meter museum were romantic. One donor had an irreparable relationship with her father.



"My broken relationship was with myself," said Andree Vermeulen, whose donated items are the museum's most talked about. The actress sent in a pair of breast implants she had removed after ending a toxic relationship with a man who made disparaging comments about her body.



More than 2,000 items comprise the museum's two brick-and-mortar collections and touring shows, which have made stops in San Francisco, Helsinki, Finland and Hamburg, Germany.



Clisura admitted she hadn't yet been to the museum to see the old rusted smoker.

