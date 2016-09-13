Vera Wang serves up dark mystery for powerful women

Designer to the stars Vera Wang perfected the latest trend for structured fashion Tuesday by sending down the runway wool peplums, evening wear decorated with glass pearls and airy ruched skirts.



Structured gowns have been seen on the catwalk this season at Zac Posen, Jenny Packham and Vicky Zhang. Wang told AFP that she used peplum and all kinds of tailoring tricks to hold the clothes up.



The evening dress was perhaps a bit more wearable: black and white dresses and skirts covered in hand-made glass pearls that rustled beautifully when the model walked the runway.

