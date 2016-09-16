London Fashion Week returns with big names hitting catwalk

The world's style spotlight shifted to Britain Friday as London Fashion Week kicked off with the first in a dizzying series of shows planned for the coming days.



Central London was once again filled with tall, slim models in jeans and oversize sweaters rushing to backstage rooms where makeup artists and stylists transformed them into figures of fantasy.



Costelloe drew on his Irish roots for a catwalk show that featured many dresses and outfits crafted from exquisite linen, including Belfast linen and Wexford linen.



The fashion crowd has already been feted by Prime Minister Theresa May at a Downing Street reception and partied at a lavish Perrier-Jouet champagne party that featured model Naomi Campbell, wearing a plunging black dress, serving a brief stint as a surprise DJ.

