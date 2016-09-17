Marc Jacobs lights New York Fashion Week

Marc Jacobs, the creme de la creme of American designers, brought New York Fashion Week to a glittering finale Thursday, delivering a must-see show starring multi-colored dreadlocks and towering platform boots.



In many ways it was left to Jacobs to carry the mantle of true creativity in the United States – shown on 52 different models, far more than most.



Skirts were micro minis, there were metallic high-waisted knickers and skin-tight leggings and pants that all served to elongate the legs.



Everything was placed there for a reason, each item a piece of art and the entire look distinctively Jacobs.



There is nothing ordinary about Jacobs and he wouldn't want ordinary clients anyway.

