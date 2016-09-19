Versace’s Versus struts London Fashion Week

Under low lights and with a pumping soundtrack, bright young things wearing black leather and slouchy ripped denim put some swagger into London Fashion Week, courtesy of Donatella Versace.



There were cutaway dresses exposing the shoulder and stomach, with a silver zip running down the back, and pleated and leather miniskirts – one with the belt left provocatively open – matched with leather jackets.



Bonded mesh dresses and crop tops brought a sporty edge to the collection, which also featured cropped, zip-up bomber jackets, military-style knits and washed out ripped denim with metal and crystals sparkling underneath.



There were loose linen dresses, jumpers with oversized rolls of fabric at the sleeves and hem, and tops inspired by men's 16th-century doublets with voluminous sleeves and quilting.

