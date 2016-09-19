Tea from a spray can spell end to soggy bags, but will it stick?

If there is one thing the British enjoy, it is a good cup of tea, and one English drink maker has come up with an unusual way of making the brew – by spraying it into a cup from an aerosol can. No More Tea Bags is prebrewed and dispensed from an aluminum spray can. Drinkers squirt a small amount of the concentrated tea into a cup, and add hot water and milk if desired.



Woodall uses wine-making equipment to make the equivalent of a giant pot of tea to produce the spray, one can of which yields about 20 cups of average-strength tea.

