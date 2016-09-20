Palestinians seek to make a ripple with a tipple

Nearly 20 years ago, Nadim Khoury created the first Palestinian brewery. Now, with his son Canaan, he wants to add Palestine to the map of the world's wines. In 2013, after Canaan returned from studying in the United States, they founded a winery in the village of Taybeh set in the hills of the occupied West Bank.



Vineyards cover about 5 percent of cultivated land in the West Bank, and annually produce more than 50,000 tons of grapes, according to the Palestinian Agriculture Ministry.



But Palestinians, 98 percent of whom are Muslim, produce little to no wine, despite the West Bank being far from devoid of it.



As such, exporting a wine from Palestine is far from easy.



Khoury, meanwhile, is realistic about the future of Palestinian viticulture.

...