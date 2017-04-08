Traditional "goat pulling" sport outlasts Afghan wars, politics

A crash of horses and men deep in a mountain pass signals the start of another game of buzkashi, Afghanistan's national sport.



It is a sport which is often violent, but designed to showcase the riders' horsemanship and warrior spirit.



The game typically involves riders on horses wrestling over half of a calf carcass, which is usually able to withstand the pounding better than goats.



Buzkashi matches can attract thousands of spectators and even some times make news, as was the case when Afghanistan's First Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum was accused of ordering his men to assault and abduct a political rival on the sidelines of a buzkashi game late last year.

...