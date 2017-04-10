Rare one-horned rhino killed by poachers in Nepal

Poachers have shot dead a one-horned rhinoceros at a national wildlife park in Nepal, officials said Sunday, spotlighting the threat faced by the rare animals.



Officials Saturday found the male rhino with its horn gouged out in Chitwan National Park, the country's biggest rhino conservation area.



In September last year a rhino died weeks after poachers shot it in the same park, the first of the rare animals to be killed in the country in over two years.



Nepal is home to about 645 rhinos, out of which about 600 live in Chitwan National Park.

