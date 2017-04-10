High-fives and presidential portraits at Pyongyang marathon

Hundreds of foreigners lined up in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Stadium Sunday for the city's annual marathon, the highlight of the tourism calendar in isolated North Korea.



Nearly 2,000 people entered the event, more than half of them foreigners – mostly Europeans and other Westerners.



Local runner Pak Chol, 27, established a commanding lead in the men's race several kilometers out and recorded his third victory in the event in 2 hours 13 minutes and 56 seconds.



Despite the geopolitical tensions – only last week the U.N. Security Council condemned the North's latest missile launch – knots of spectators gathered along the route, cheering the runners on and exchanging high-fives with them.



Nick Bonner, director of Koryo Tours, a specialist agency which has the exclusive rights to bring Europeans and other Westerners to the marathon, estimates that, excluding visitors from China – the North's sole ally and main business partner – the country receives only around 5,000 tourists a year.

...