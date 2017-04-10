Once banned, cockfighting takes wing in Kabul



A boisterous roar sweeps through the crowd as a pair of roosters spar in a sandy pit, their spurs kicking, wings flapping and beaks pecking.



Cockfighting, known in Afghanistan as "Murgh Jangi," has the trappings of a gladiatorial contest.



Cockfighting, like all animal fighting and gambling, was banned under the Taliban's 1996-2001 rule.



Inside, there is tiered seating for two groups of rooster owners, bloodsport enthusiasts and imperious Godfather-like figures recording gambling bets in crumpled notebooks.



From cockfighting to quail fighting to buzkashi – > ?polo with a headless animal carcass – > ?Afghanistan's violent pastimes are redolent in some ways of the tumult that the country has experienced in four decades of war.



But unlike war, cockfighting is a contest of equals.



The owner demonstrated to AFP how his roosters are made to jog to improve their lung capacity – around the enclosure of a hen. Roosters, like men, who are otherwise clumsy tend to be more disciplined around females, he joked.

