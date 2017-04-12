In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam

"Prophet Mohammad forever," chant the young Indonesian Muslim musicians. But instead of a mosque, the men are singing at an outdoor concert with a mosh pit full of followers of the country's first Islamic punk movement.



"People aren't looking down on us anymore," he said, referring to a stigma against punks in Indonesia's largely conservative society.



After every concert, the head-banging audience bow their heads in prayer and listen to sermons – something the movement's founders hope will redirect their fans on to a more pious path.

...