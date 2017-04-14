Wall St.’s bull artist challenges ‘Fearless Girl’

The sculptor of Wall Street's "Charging Bull" statue is seeing red over New York City's decision to keep in place the "Fearless Girl" sculpture that now stares it down, saying the adjacent art has changed the meaning of his work and violated his legal rights. The city's ruling to let the bronze depiction of a defiant girl remain until February 2018 just feet from the bull's flaring nostrils should be reviewed, said a lawyer for sculptor Arturo Di Modica.



The 127-cm girl stands fists on hips on a cobblestone plaza, eyeballing the 3.4-meter bull that has occupied the space in Manhattan's financial district for nearly three decades.



The 3,200 kg bull itself originally appeared as guerrilla art, installed unofficially in front of the New York Stock Exchange by Di Modica in 1989 and intended to convey the fighting spirit of the United States and of New York.

