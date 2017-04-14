ISIS ouster clears way for football comeback in Iraq's Mosul

MOSUL, Iraq: It was a grim time for football: extremists observed matches, jerseys from foreign teams were banned and even whistling was prohibited when ISIS held Iraq's Mosul.



Football is wildly popular in Mosul, as it is in other areas across Iraq -- indeed, the sport has been one of the few consistent unifiers in a long-divided country.



The Mosul Club was one of the best-known football clubs in the country, and was preparing to return to the Iraqi league in 2014, when ISIS seized the northern city, preventing the players from going to qualifying matches outside.



The club's buildings and facilities are located on the eastern side of Mosul, but the main stadium is in west Mosul, which Iraqi forces are still battling to retake from ISIS.

...