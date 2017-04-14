Afghan women embrace a new empowerment: divorce

Domestic abuse is endemic in the deeply patriarchal country, but for the first time a growing number of Afghan women are embracing divorce as a new kind of empowerment.



Tribal elders from Nadia's community attempted to intervene, cajoling her to go back to her abuser. Instead, she became the first woman in her family to ask for divorce.



National statistics are hard to come by, but in a sign of the upward trend LAGF says it has handled a 12 percent increase in divorce cases across Afghanistan over a period of three years.



Afghanistan has been a battleground for women's rights since the misogynistic Taliban were ousted from power in 2001, but divorce cases illustrate how gender parity remains a distant dream.



It is relatively easy for men to initiate divorce, often just by verbally relaying the decision to their wives.



Retaining a lawyer is no easy task even for those who can afford one: death threats against those representing women in divorce cases are not uncommon.

...