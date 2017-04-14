Vogue Arabia appoints new editor after abrupt 2-issue exit

The local publisher of Vogue Arabia announced Manuel Arnaut as its new editor-in-chief on Friday, a day after the surprise exit of its former editor.



Arnaut is currently the editor-in-chief of Architectural Digest Middle East, which like Vogue Arabia is a publication of Conde Nast International.



Dubai-based publisher Nervora, which publishes Vogue Arabia in partnership with Conde Nast, said Arnaut will start in his new role on May 7 .



The luxury fashion magazine's edition for the Middle East had published just two print issues when it was reported Thursday that its editor-in-chief, Saudi Princess Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz, was no longer in the post.

...