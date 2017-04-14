Belgian king's colonial-era greenhouse opens to public

In an annual rite of spring in Belgium, the domed 18th century greenhouse complex on King Philippe's Brussels estate opened to the public on Friday.



For the next three weeks, visitors can wander through an architectural jewel commissioned by his forebear King Leopold II to show off tropical and other plants.



King Philippe, Queen Mathilde and their four children live on the estate where King Leopold had the greenhouses built between 1874 and 1905 .



At the heart of the "winter garden" stands the only tree to have been planted when the complex was built: an Oreopanax dactylifolius from Mexico, a rare plant whose foliage reaches the dome.



At least 100,000 foreign and Belgian visitors are expected to tour the greenhouse complex until its closure on May 5 .

...