Refugees bring dying Italy village back to life

In the foothills of the Aspromonte mountains in southern Italy, the silence of a once-dying village is broken by the laughter of a small group of refugees.



Over the years the village has dwindled to only 330 inhabitants, many of them elderly.



In an attempt to reverse the trend, however, since 2014 the council has been renting eight of these empty flats to house up to 35 migrants at a time as part of the national SPRAR network (Protection System for Asylum Seekers and Refugees).



After six months to a year here, some of the refugees managed to find work in the region, others headed elsewhere.



There is another benefit: those that join the SPRAR network and take in small numbers of refugees are guaranteed not to have to host an emergency reception center, such as the one in the nearby ski-town of Gambarie, where 120 migrants are massed in a hotel.



With just 26,000 places available, the network is only a small part of Italy's reception system, which hosts more than 176,000 people.

...