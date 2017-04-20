'Microdosing' trend has Americans tuning in with psychedelics



After a litany of prescriptions failed to control her stormy mood swings and deep depression, writer Ayelet Waldman finally found relief in a blue vial of diluted LSD.



Waldman says she renewed her spirit by "microdosing," a modish – albeit illegal and potentially risky – trend that involves ingesting a nearly imperceptible portion of a psychedelic drug, often LSD or psilocybin mushrooms.



LSD, or lysergic acid diethylamide, is a potent synthetic drug that gained notoriety in 1960s counterculture.



Carl, whose name has been changed for fear of legal repercussions, works in media in Washington and told AFP he has microdosed with LSD at work some half dozen times in the past year.



Microdosing is "totally unstudied" for both funding and legal reasons, he told AFP: LSD was first criminalized in 1966 and in 1970 the U.S. government grouped it, along with psilocybin, in the most legally restrictive category of substances alongside drugs like heroin and mescaline.



The legal gamble ultimately dissuaded Waldman from continuing to microdose. She received her initial 30-day LSD supply from a friend of a friend – but procuring more proved nerve wracking.

...