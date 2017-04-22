Record Store Day brings new world of vinyl

Ten years ago, most vinyl records sold for a few dollars – dusty old albums with dog-eared covers that had been thrown out as useless relics of an earlier age. However, faced with twin onslaughts from digital music and big-box stores, independent record stores in the United States banded together in 2007 to create an annual day of special sales – and much to their surprise, vinyl has been king.



Metallica played the first Record Store Day at a branch of Rasputin Music in the San Francisco area.



The 10th annual event takes place Saturday at thousands of stores around the world – due to the deliberately loose structure, Kurtz does not have an exact figure – with some 350 special vinyl pressings in the U.S. market released on the day.



Since the first Record Store Day, vinyl has soared to levels not seen since the 1980s.



Vinyl enthusiasts such as Elton John, who has done promotions for Record Store Day, insist the medium offers a superior listening experience.

...