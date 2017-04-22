Premature hippo a happy hit for Ohio zoo after gorilla death

A prematurely born hippo in Ohio has been providing regular doses of happiness for animal lovers, in a show of public affection that's also given an emotional lift to Cincinnati Zoo workers.



After months of backlash over the zoo's fatal shooting of Harambe, a gorilla who became a pop culture phenomenon in death, baby Fiona is the new center of attention there.



Tens of thousands of people have bought Team Fiona T-shirts, and thousands more have eaten a Cincinnati bakery chain's Fiona-themed treats, with proceeds supporting the zoo's efforts.



Zoo officials say zoos are increasingly using newer media to interest the public, such as the recent livestream of April the giraffe giving birth in New York's Animal Adventure Park.



The strong positive response to Fiona has helped what the zoo's director has described as a healing process after Harambe.



Born Jan. 24, six weeks early, the calf was 29 pounds (13.15 kilograms), well below the normal birth weight of 55 pounds (24.95 kilograms) to 120 pounds (54.43 kilograms).

...