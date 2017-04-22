Icelandic language at risk; robots, computers can't grasp it

The revered Icelandic language, seen by many as a source of identity and pride, is being undermined by the widespread use of English, both for mass tourism and in the voice-controlled artificial intelligence devices coming into vogue.



Linguistics experts, studying the future of a language spoken by fewer than 400,000 people in an increasingly globalized world, wonder if this is the beginning of the end for the Icelandic tongue.



A number of factors combine to make the future of the Icelandic language uncertain.



That is increasing the use of English as a universal communicator and diminishing the role of Icelandic, experts say.



Concerns for the Icelandic language are by no means new.



Iceland's Ministry of Education estimates about 1 billion Icelandic krona, or $8.8 million, is needed for seed funding for an open-access database to help tech developers adapt Icelandic as a language option.

...