Roll with it: Gazans create own limo

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: A Gazan firm has found a way to add style to weddings in the Palestinian enclave despite being unable to import a limousine: make one with parts from five cars.



Wedding planner Salama al-Odi sought to import a limousine as part of the various offerings to young Gazans by the firm he heads, Farha, but said he was unable to.



The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli blockade for 10 years, with the entry and exit of goods and people tightly controlled by Israel.



Some 30 people weighed in on the design and drew up plans for the improvised limousine.

