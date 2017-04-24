South African winemakers on quest for quality and prestige

"We never had a bad year; it's been a consistent grow," said Forrester, who is based in Stellenbosch – the wine region just north of Cape Town.



But like many South African vineyard owners, he is nervous about what the future holds for the industry, facing price pressure and for many an unsustainable return on investment.



Cape Town's Vinpro winemakers association says 40 percent of its 3,200 members are loss-making and 900 have thrown in the towel in the past decade even as national production rose around 50 percent between 2005 and 2015 to 9.68 million hectoliters with 4.12 million exported.



Last year production fell back 19 percent, according to the Paris-based International Organization of Vine and Wine.



Despite the industry's challenges, wine production remains vital to South Africa's economy: It employs 300,000 people and in 2015 contributed $2.77 billion to South Africa's gross domestic product.



Coetzee, now 72, is critical of the recent quantitative rather than qualitative approach, even though South Africa is now the world's eighth-largest wine producer.

...