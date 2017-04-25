Undergrads build prosthetic arm for 10-year-old violinist

Fifth-grader Isabella Nicola wanted to play the violin, but she was born with no left hand and a severely abbreviated forearm. Her music teacher at Island Creek Elementary in Fairfax County had built her a prosthetic himself, but it was heavy and he thought there might be a better option. He reached out to Mason, his alma mater.



Isabella communicated easily with the group and provided feedback, especially about the weight.



The team enlisted a music professor at Mason, Elizabeth Admass, who provided feedback on what Isabella would need to play the violin with some finesse.



Thursday, Isabella received her final prosthetic, built from a 3-D printer, and hot pink (at her request) with "Isabella's attachment" emblazoned on the forearm.



Isabella had her heart set on music when the school began offering strings lessons in fourth grade.

...