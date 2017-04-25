AquaSonic – when musicians go underwater

AARHUS, Denmark: Talk about fluid tunes: A group of innovative Danish musicians submerged like fish in an aquarium have created an underwater concerto with instruments specially adapted to resonate in a silent world.



Hydrophones, or special microphones that pick up the sound of the music in the water, amplify the sound waves, producing music that resembles the sounds whales make.



A pioneer in the field of aquatic music, Laila Skovmand wears several hats with the ensemble: She is artistic director, music and lyrics writer, and vocalist.



The group collaborates with engineers and makers of musical instruments to develop water-resistant instruments whose sounds respect the harmonies composed by Skovmand.



The band spends the entire performance underwater, surfacing regularly as part of the choreography to take breaths of air.



For Karlsson, making music in water has a magical effect on him.



Between Music is currently performing AquaSonic across Europe.

