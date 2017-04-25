Baby bump: Birthing giraffe becomes a cash cow for tiny zoo

April the giraffe has become a cash cow for a tiny zoo in rural upstate New York, thanks to a YouTube video livestream of her pregnancy and birth of an incredibly cute calf that has riveted viewers around the world.



All Patch would say for sure, moneywise, is that a Gofundme campaign has raised more than $150,000 for the care of April, her mate Oliver and their male calf, as well as upgrades to their exhibit space. And he expects 150,000 park visitors – twice as many as last year – to pay $11-$13 to see the giraffe family along with the park's 200 other animals, including alligators, monkeys and zebras.



Still, some YouTube followers have griped about some of the park's attempts to cash in, such as the $5 charge to sign up for giraffe news text alerts and $1 to vote for a baby name that will be announced May 1 . The park also is selling $20 "Hello Baby" tote bags, $16 "April's View Crew" T-shirts and a $50 three-pack of giraffe prints.

