‘Flying car’ maker plans deliveries this year

A Silicon Valley "flying car" startup, Kitty Hawk, reportedly backed by Google co-founder Larry Page, released a video Monday of its airborne prototype and announced plans for deliveries of a "personal flying machine" this year.



It is said to weigh about 100 kilograms and fly at speeds up to 40 kilometers per hour.



The company announced it was offering three-year "memberships" for $100 to be placed on a waiting list and to get a discount on the price of the new transporter.



The startup offered only limited details about the company.



Kitty Hawk said the Flyer going on sale later this year will have a different design than the prototype.



Several other companies, including European conglomerate Airbus, have been working on similar flying machines.

...