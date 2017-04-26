Quickening Arctic thaw threatens massive costs: report

The Arctic's quickening thaw is melting the permafrost under buildings and roads from Siberia to Alaska, raising world sea levels and disrupting temperature patterns further south, an international study said Tuesday. The frigid region's shift to warmer and wetter conditions, resulting in melting ice around the region, may cost the world economy trillions of dollars this century, it estimated.



The report by 90 scientists, including United States experts, urged governments with interests in the Arctic to cut greenhouse gas emissions.



Rare warmth and spring floods closed the highway to Alaska's North Slope oil fields for three weeks in 2015 .



The Arctic is warming fast partly because snow and ice reflect the sun's faint heat into space.

...