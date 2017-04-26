Cairo ‘cargotecture’ company turns containers into homes

An Egyptian design duo has begun repurposing old steel shipping containers, transforming them into living spaces, shops and restaurants in an effort to introduce residents of overcrowded Cairo to cheaper and more versatile properties. Qubix, a year-old company founded by Youssef Farag and Karim Rafla, delivered its first order in August after months spent testing different materials, techniques and insulation methods on a container in their backyard.



Farag and Rafla said that given the comparatively low cost of construction using cargo containers, they hope to work on a solution for Egypt's informal housing crisis.



There are 351 slums deemed structurally unsafe in Egypt, most of them in Cairo.

...