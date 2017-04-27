A castle-on-the-hill getaway in France

Somewhere at the intersection of fantasy and history stands the medieval city of Carcassonne, a castle-on-the-hill getaway in the south of France. The Cite, as the walled-off hilltop section of Carcassonne is known, has been a strategically important hub for millennia.



The eighth century figure is said to have ended a yearslong siege by hurling a fat pig over the city's walls to convince the invaders that the food-starved city could afford to waste such an animal.



There are a smattering of other sites throughout the Cite, including centuries-old wells and the Museum of Torture.THE COUNTRYSIDE A visit to the city in the south of France is incomplete without a jaunt into its vineyard-strewn countryside.



The oldest settlement there dates back 1,500 years and four castles remain today.



A trail leads to each tower, which resemble rook chess pieces set atop a steep hill.



Eating within the Cite's walls does come at a price, however.

