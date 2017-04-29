Apple-picking robots worrying for some

Harvesting Washington state's vast fruit orchards each year requires thousands of farmworkers, and many of them work illegally in the United States. That system eventually could change dramatically as at least two companies are rushing to get robotic fruit-picking machines to market.



Members of the $7.5 billion annual Washington agriculture industry have long grappled with labor shortages, and depend on workers coming up from Mexico each year to harvest many crops.



The machine would have between four and 12 robotic arms, and can pick up to 10,000 apples an hour, Kober said.



One machine would be able to harvest a variety of crops, taking 85 to 90 percent of the crop off the trees, Kober said.



Abundant Robotics is working on a picker that uses suction to vacuum apples off trees.



"Both of them will be in the field with prototypes this fall," Lewis said, calling the robotic harvesters a "game changer".



But for the machines to work, apples and other crops must be grown in new trellis systems that allow robots to see and harvest the fruit, she said.

