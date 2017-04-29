Indians throng temple to crack Trump's visa curbs

Hundreds of Indians gather daily at a 500-year-old Hindu temple in southern India where they pray for a single wish – an increasingly elusive U.S. visa.



The Chilkur Balaji temple dedicated to Lord Balaji – a re-incarnation of Hindu god Vishnu -- on the outskirts of Hyderabad city, has long been a one-stop solution for prospective Indian immigrants seeking U.S. visas, earning it the sobriquet of "visa temple".



The "H-1B" visas are highly sought after by aspiring Indian immigrants but Trump's push to make the permits available only to the most-skilled or highest-paid applicants has many worried.



More than 100,000 devotees visit the temple every week, for visas and other reasons.

