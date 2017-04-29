Cosplay with hijabs showcased in Malaysia

Muslim women dressed as superheroes, princesses, and mighty sword-wielding warriors took part in a hijab cosplay event in Malaysia Saturday, where the role-playing craze continues to grow.



Raja Muhammad Rusydi, a 20-year-old male cosplay enthusiast who also took part in Saturday's showcase said he hoped such events will generate more interest among hijab-wearing women to take part in cosplay activities.



The cosplay fad has swept much of the world and has been popular for over two decades in Malaysia.

...